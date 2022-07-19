Gemini, the popular bitcoin exchange company, announced today it has become the first company to be registered as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) by the Central Bank of Ireland.
VASP registration follows Gemini’s Electronic Money Institution (EMI) authorization in February of 2022, also from the Central Bank of Ireland.
Ireland customers of the company will now be able to access Gemini’s exchange and custody services to buy, sell, and store over 100 cryptocurrencies with EUR and GBP.
“Since day one, Gemini has engaged with regulators around the world to help shape thoughtful regulation that both protects consumers and fosters innovation. We are excited to offer our products and services to individuals and institutions in Ireland and countries in Europe. We opened our EU headquarters in Dublin in 2021, adding an important hub to Gemini’s global footprint. As a thriving center of technology and financial innovation, we are excited to keep growing our presence in Ireland to serve its citizens as well as others in Europe.”
– Gillian Lynch, Gemini Head of Ireland and EU