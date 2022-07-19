Gemini, the popular bitcoin exchange company, announced today it has become the first company to be registered as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) by the Central Bank of Ireland.

VASP registration follows Gemini’s Electronic Money Institution (EMI) authorization in February of 2022, also from the Central Bank of Ireland.

Ireland customers of the company will now be able to access Gemini’s exchange and custody services to buy, sell, and store over 100 cryptocurrencies with EUR and GBP.