FITCHIN, a fully integrated, digital gaming ecosystem powered by blockchain, today announced that it has raised $3.5 million in its seed funding round, led by several recognized crypto natives, venture capitalists, gaming personalities, and sports icons.

The FITCHIN team will utilize the funds to expand on three main focuses: infrastructure, community building, and partnerships. Its focus on infrastructure will accelerate the development of its esports community hubs, tournaments platform, and NFT marketplace.

“We’re very excited to have closed this first round of funding amid the current market conditions. It shows the trust that investors have in our vision, in our team of executives, and in our ability to change and improve upon the ways in which global gaming communities connect.”

– Santiago Portela, CEO of FITCHIN

In addition to the three main focuses, the funds will also be used to onboard the first wave of elite professional esports teams that will join the FITCHIN community through membership passes, hosted tournaments, and unique digital collectibles.

New Advisor

Furthermore, FITCHIN has announced welcoming former Microsoft strategist and notable crypto entrepreneur, Joe McCann, as an official advisor.

Joe McCann, known to take a very technological view on crypto, will serve as a lead business growth and strategy advisor for the FITCHIN executive team as they expand the platform and connect gamers with novel experiences, including more intimate access to their favorite teams.

“I believe esports and crypto are two of the most exciting markets right now, and FITCHIN sits at the intersection; it provides real utility to gamers and esports teams while leveraging the power of blockchain,” said Nicolas Weber, MetaGameHub DAO Co-Founder. “I’m excited to see the impact that this ambitious project will have on the world of gaming.”