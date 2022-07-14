DeversiFi, the first exchange to integrate StarkWare’s ZK-STARK technology, is the next dApp to move beyond its exclusive affiliation with Starkware and Ethereum and is transforming into rhino.fi, a gateway to DeFi, offering users frictionless access to the multi-chain world from a single app.

With an expanded focus, rhino.fi will include other blockchains including BNB, Avalanche, and Arbitrum; Ethereum layer-2 (L2) Optimism; and will be connected with the Cosmos and Polkadot ecosystems.

Background

Crypto derivatives exchange dYdX, currently built on Starkware, recently announced that it will leave Ethereum and launch its own blockchain within the Cosmos ecosystem.

As rhino.fi (previously DeversiFi) expresses its necessity to expand to ecosystems outside of Ethereum, it is clear that L2 networks like StarkWare are battling against fierce competition from alternative layer-1 (L1) chains that have increased in popularity.

The recent emergence of new L1s like Solana and Avalanche, and Ethereum L2s like Starkware and Optimism, has created greater choice for users. However, this has led to fragmented and complex user experiences causing a severe lack of high-quality solutions connecting these isolated ecosystems and hindering mainstream adoption.