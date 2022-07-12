Unifi, a solutions provider for web3 applications, today announced the launch of its newest blockchain product – DARBi, a decentralized arbitrage solution for private institutional participation in DeFi.

DARBi offers DeFi players a sustainable, market-neutral strategy for reliable and predictable yield while decreasing asset loss risk from market volatility.

The risk management smart contract solution provides maximum security for taking advantage of arbitrage opportunities to hedge against market exposure.

By utilizing DARBi’s proprietary arbitrage technology, Unifi is upgrading its multichain ecosystem to run on a completely decentralized, over-collateralized reserve token ($UP) which can sustainably generate passive yield for participants.

The DARBi launch follows a wrapperless cross-chain bridging solution released by Unifi in April.

Major product launches such as DARBi are approved by holders of $UNFI, the governance token for the Unifi Protocol ecosystem.

“DARBi is an important part of Unifi’s strategy for safely and sustainably compounding the backed value of UP by better managing collateral with automatic market neutral strategies. To the benefit of all UP holders, Darbi will unlock secure, on-chain growth entirely managed by smart contract automation using our existing architecture.”

– Juliun Brabon, CEO of Unifi Protocol

How it Works

DARBi Pro is a bespoke DeFi solution. Each client funds their own private DARBi liquidity pools with control over arbitrage transactions against other public pools.

Strategic exposure to price fluctuations in the cryptocurrency market allows DARBi to maximize capital efficiency for Unifi Protocol with users retaining custody of their funds at all times.

Clients can further optimize results with DARBi Pro by customizing how they realize their returns and by utilizing advanced features such as automated yield compounding and unique self-leveraged strategies.

DARBi Pro successfully completed its first real-world deployment by a large investment firm in Q2 of 2022, performing well amidst a drawdown in the market.