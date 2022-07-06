peaq, an open-source blockchain development, incubation & deployment lab, today launched peaqScan, an open blockchain explorer built on Substrate for the Polkadot and Kusama ecosystem.

The explorer is now available on peaq’s GitHub.

“We didn’t find an open-source blockchain explorer that we could easily clone and adjust to our needs – so we built one. In doing so, we’re giving something back to the Polkadot community that has already given us so much support. As of now, the features and functionality are relatively basic but we will continue to develop them further.”

– Leonard Dorloechter, Co-Founder of peaq

Features

Importantly, peaqScan enables users to display all kinds of information related to the Economy of Things being built on the peaq network, with a special emphasis on creating a great user experience.

peaqScan reads blockchain data from specified network addresses and displays it in a way that makes it easy to know what is happening on the network at any time. Real-time chain data is fetched directly from the network using the PolkadotJS API. It includes information like chain height, number of finalized blocks, latest blocks, latest transfers, total issuance, etc.

Historical chain data such as lists of events, transfers, extrinsics, and more, are fetched from Subsquid, a data aggregation infrastructure. Subsquid provides an aggregation service that pulls on-chain data and stores it in a database enabling fast searches, filters, and list pagination using GraphQL APIs.

Those interested can use peaqScan to visualize data from the Agung testnet, here.