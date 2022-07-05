Kyber Network the multi-chain liquidity hub, today introduced its new Campaigns page complete with a brand new Trading Leaderboard, especially for KyberSwap Trading Contests.

Kyber’s flagship Decentralized Exchange (DEX), KyberSwap, provides the best available rates for traders in DeFi and maximizes returns for liquidity providers.

With a new points-based ranking system, KyberSwap users can now check their eligibility and ranking directly on KyberSwap.com when they participate in active Trading Contests.

The new Leaderboard enables:

Transparent viewing of ranking and rewards

A heads-up of upcoming campaigns and ongoing campaigns

KyberSwap will now be able to run multiple trading campaigns concurrently (used to be one at a time)

“Our Campaigns page also comes with an easy “share” button, so you can share opportunities easily and brag about your rank placement with your friends! Spread the good word! Future Trading Campaign on KyberSwap will have different rewards & eligibility criteria such as leaderboard-based, random, and yes even sure-wins. Some leaders may even win NFTs from our project partners! Trading battles just got epic!”

– The Kyber Network Team

KyberSwap powers 100+ integrated projects and has facilitated over USD $7 billion worth of transactions for thousands of users since its inception. Currently deployed across 12 chains including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Fantom, Cronos, Arbitrum, Velas, Aurora, Oasis, BitTorrent, and Optimism.