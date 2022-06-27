NinjaTrader Group, a clearing, brokerage, and technology provider for active traders through its subsidiaries NinjaTrader and Tradovate, today announced that its firms are among the first to offer the new Nano Bitcoin futures (BIT) contract launched by the Coinbase Derivatives Exchange.

Each Nano Bitcoin futures contract is sized at 1/100 the price of a bitcoin, representing the smallest size cryptocurrency futures contract available. The contract enables traders to go long or short bitcoin, providing an opportunity to take advantage of the markets going in either direction.

Those who have an existing crypto position can use the new Nano Bitcoin contract to hedge against that position, and others who may have been reluctant to invest in bitcoin directly can participate in the movement of the price for a much smaller investment.