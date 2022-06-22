Future Fund, a Polish-based fintech start-up, today announced the conclusion of its private sale round. Investors who joined the project during this round provided $3.8 million for its development.

The team of Future Fund is building a blockchain-based micro-investment platform fueled by cashback rewards – credit or debit card bonuses that refund cardholders small percentages of the amounts spent on purchases. They range from a few to even a dozen percent of the purchase value.

Funds gathered by customers through cashback rewards will be collected in individual accounts on the Future Fund platform and then invested by a specialized investment fund. The investment fund is located in Switzerland, a country with modern regulations for fintech companies using blockchain technology.

“Future Fund, the project we are building, is a revolutionary undertaking where blockchain and a community of enthusiastic consumers are going to change how cashback works – i.e. the amounts that sellers return to customers for shopping at various stores, both online and offline. They seem small only at first glance. Pooling them all together over the course of a year, the result is an amount that can generate a stream of additional, noticeable income over time and – in the long run – become a personal retirement “fund.” Today, it’s mostly marketing and tech platforms that benefit from cashback rewards. We are going to make this money work for Future Fund’s community.”

– Grzegorz Grzegorski, Co-Founder & CMO of Future Fund

MVP and More Rounds

Currently, the team is focused on developing an MVP app, building its community, and creating a network of partnerships required to create a fully operational Future Fund ecosystem.

Further funding rounds are also planned for the second half of 2022.

To check out more information on Future Fund, see the Whitepaper.