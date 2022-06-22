Chainalysis, a blockchain data platform, today announced the launch of the Chainalysis Crypto Incident Response Service, a rapid response service for organizations that have been targeted by incidents such as a cyber attack, ransomware, market manipulation, or another type of exploit that involves a cryptocurrency theft or demand.
How it works:
- An incident occurs (i.e. hack, ransomware, code exploit, flash loan attack) and cryptocurrency funds are either demanded or stolen from the organization.
- Communication is initiated with Chainalysis’ 24/7 hotline protocol.
- Chainalysis assigns a dedicated team of world-class investigators, cryptocurrency operators, and data scientists to work alongside the organization.
- The investigation is deployed – the Chainalysis team works around the clock while leveraging advanced capabilities to overcome sophisticated obfuscation techniques, identify funds and label them accordingly.
- If needed, the Chainalysis team helps liaise with law enforcement and provides expert witness testimony.
Click here to learn more about the Chainalysis Crypto Incident Response Service.
Discussion about this post