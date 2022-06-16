It’s hard to imagine that in 2022, there will be some cryptocurrencies that will be traded even more than Bitcoin. But according to the most respected experts in the crypto industry, this is going to happen.

Bitcoin

The original cryptocurrency is still the most popular and widely traded. Bitcoin has had its ups and downs in its decade-plus history, but compared to other cryptocurrencies, nothing else comes close in terms of value or trading volume. It’s likely that even if something were to surpass Bitcoin as the most significant crypto by market cap, Bitcoin would remain a very active trading coin.

Ethereum

Ethereum is an alternative cryptocurrency launched in 2015 with significant technical differences from Bitcoin. Ethereum offers additional features like smart contracts and faster transaction speeds, and several companies are building applications (known as dApps) on the Ethereum platform. It’s also become a popular coin for ICOs — initial coin offerings — which allow new companies to raise capital by issuing crypto tokens on Ethereum’s blockchain.

Tether

Unlike Bitcoin and others, Tether is not mined but instead issued by its parent company, Tether Limited – a company incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin cash could be a decent investment option if you’re looking to make a quick profit. It’s an excellent way to access your funds and exchange them for conventional money.

Binance USD

If you look forward to investing in Binance USD, the future looks bright. There is a good potential that the market will rise further. This could be an excellent opportunity for new investors to enter the market while it is still in its early stages of development. You can earn a decent amount of profit by investing in this crypto.

Terra

The future looks bright for this crypto as it has the potential to grow in the coming years. Therefore, if you’re looking for an investment option, this could be the best choice.

USD Coin (USDC).

It was created by the Circle company and is available for trading on the Poloniex exchange. USDC can be used to trade in other cryptocurrencies without worrying about changes in price due to fluctuations in the market value of fiat currencies.

Solana

Solana is a high-performance, Proof-of-Stake blockchain platform that can quickly scale to meet enterprise needs. It is designed to deliver on-demand performance with the security of a Proof-of-Work protocol. Solana creates secure and private transactions for enterprise users by leveraging light multi-party computation. Solana utilizes a unique network topology that minimizes transaction latency and maximizes performance as the network scales. Each node has its shard of the blockchain state and only communicates with a few random neighbors, allowing fast block propagation times even as the network grows.

Waves (WAVES)

Waves is a decentralized exchange and blockchain platform that allows users to store trade and manage their digital assets. It is built on top of the Scorex framework, written in Scala programming language. Unlike other similar projects, Waves’ primary focus is not to be just a cryptocurrency but also an ICO platform for startups.

Litecoin (LTC)