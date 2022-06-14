Banxa, a leading on-and-off ramp solution for cryptocurrency, today announced a new partnership with WonderFi, a provider of compliant centralized and decentralized crypto-asset platforms.

Thus far, WonderFi has built exchange and DeFi apps on Ethereum, Polygon, and Bitcoin blockchains.

WonderFi customers will now be able to utilize Banxa for regional fiat payment and banking options. Through Banxa, users can easily and securely convert fiat currency to cryptocurrencies and back again.

“Thanks to our partnership with Banxa, WonderFi’s users can safely purchase crypto through the widest range of payment methods available.”

– Ben Samaroo, CEO of WonderFi

Banxa’s solutions also provide many important benefits to WonderFi’s crypto platforms, including higher conversion rates along with rigorous compliance and risk management across numerous geographies.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with WonderFi. Together, we are building the foundational infrastructure needed for the next generation of financial services. Banxa’s B2B services provide a seamless experience for our partners to offer their customers local payment methods in a safe, compliant way.”

– Holger Arians, CEO of Banxa