Bitcoke, a derivatives-focused cryptocurrency exchange, recently announced the official launch of BitCoke Ventures, its affiliated investment arm with a starting amount of $300 million to foster exchange outreach.

With notable backers, the fund will focus on investing in startup projects in blockchain infrastructure, wallets, GameFi, NFTs, and other web3 areas critical to the business and ecosystem of BitCoke Exchange. On top of financing, BitCoke Ventures will also assist in a full range of services including marketing resources, tokenomics, Launchpad, and market maker.

“As BitCoke continues to adapt to the paradigm shift in crypto trading, this institutional investment will accelerate the development of the exchange and the promotion of BitCoke native token, as well as help us explore the merging between CEX and DEX exchanges.”

– Pietro Riccio, CEO of BitCoke Exchange

BitCoke is building an encrypted derivatives exchange for professional traders and institutions, with the performance features of no downtime, high-speed matching, and low transaction costs.

As one of the biggest highlights BitCoke claims is that it’s the first cryptocurrency DEX to offer Quanto swaps. Users can choose any one of BTC/ETH/USDT as the margin, that is, the settlement currency, to trade and settle all contracts with leverage on the platform.

In addition to using USDT for trading and settlement like many exchanges, users can also open any contract with BTC or ETH to earn more BTC or ETH on BitCoke, hence the name “Mixed Contract”.

In addition to the three major product features of hybrid contracts, professional charts, and fund systems, BitCoke also attaches great importance to the transaction process and experience. It has a fast matching engine, excellent liquidity, and cold wallets to isolate assets to ensure asset security and fair matching.