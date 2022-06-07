Paxos, a regulated blockchain infrastructure and crypto exchange platform, has today announced the launch of financial advisor crypto trading within Paxos Crypto Brokerage.

The new functionality allows broker-dealers to provide a comprehensive wealth management solution to financial advisors so that they can trade crypto on behalf of their clients.

Financial advisor crypto trading from Paxos also enables several unique capabilities including the ability for broker-dealers to enable registered advisors (RAs) and financial advisors (FAs) to trade or manage end-user assets at their discretion.

This comprises trade allocations, verifying the identity of RAs or FAs to satisfy compliance requirements via independent sanctions screening, and attaching an RA or FA to transactions to create a record of discretion for each trade.

Interactive Brokers, one of the world’s largest online trading brokerages with more than $320 billion in assets under custody, has already launched access to the financial advisory crypto trading to provide crypto access to its customers.