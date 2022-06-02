TheWatch, a technology company making blockchain accessible to developers, has announced it added BSC and BTC blockchains to its flagship product WatchData.

They’ve also introduced ‘Filters’ to allow users to set up custom notifications and track the transaction they need and ‘Price API’ to get accurate token prices from the blockchain.

WatchData provides web3 developers with a single API to seamlessly access blockchains: its suite of tools and superior infrastructure enables developers to build apps and services with ease.

Companies use WatchData for analytics, portfolio tracking, wallet, and payment services as well as for building DeFi products and dApps for their needs: the web3 community included WatchData in related roadmaps such as DeFi Developer Road Map, web3-tools, and others.

API Platform

After 1 month since the official launch of the platform, over 300 developers started using WatchData, and this number is growing every month.

The WatchData platform supports Ethereum, Bitcoin, Binance Smart Chain, and Tron: users have access to historical data and data from the node directly.

Through its API users have access to 1000+ cryptocurrency pairs, and they can convert all values into fiat, and the announced Price API gives dApp developers easy and powerful access to accurate prices without having to deal with the hassle of managing their own infrastructure.

“We at TheWatch strive to build products that significantly simplify the process of building apps and monitoring and analyzing data on the blockchain. To achieve this goal we work hard and continue further developing our products, adding support for new blockchains and launching new features our users need.”

– Svyatoslav Dorofeev, CEO of TheWatch

TheWatch also develops WatchBlock, a SaaS tool that offers a simple, convenient, and intuitive dashboard, and provides insights into transaction data, purchase history and risk management to Virtual Asset Service Providers. All client transaction monitoring and related operations are handled by WatchData solutions, which ensures higher speed and guarantees security.