Cryptocurrency has been around for a while. It was all the way back in 2009 when Satoshi Nakamoto – which is assumed to be a pseudonym for the real person – created Bitcoin. However, Bitcoin wasn’t an instant hit, and it’s only in recent years that it suddenly exploded in popularity and value. On top of this, other types of cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum and Tether, have also entered the mainstream.

What Should You Do with Cryptocurrency?

Whether you’re a big-time crypto investor or a beginner who has just recently got into Bitcoin, there are lots of different things you can do with your cryptocurrency. Let’s take a quick look at 5 interesting uses that you’ll like:

Play Online Casino Games

At some point in time, it was inevitable that cryptocurrency would become involved in the world of gambling. Now, that moment has come – as many USA online casinos are accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

For instance, you might find that you can use Bitcoin to gamble on slot machines. This is a great source for fun if you have some spare Bitcoin on the side that you want to use.

Travel The World

Here’s some good news: many airlines are now accepting Bitcoin as a currency when paying for flights. Examples include:

American Airlines

Air Canada

Delta

Spirit

Allegiant Airlines

On top of this, many hotels are now accepting crypto, too. Essentially, what this means is that you can book an entire holiday (or extended vacation) through the power of crypto, which is pretty cool.

Moving into the future, it’s expected that crypto will become an even larger part of the travel industry, so make sure to keep tabs on this.

Save, Save, Save

Just like with the dollars you earn from your job, it’s better to save your money – and this is certainly the case with crypto.

Sure, you don’t have to save all of your Bitcoin. However, it’s highly recommended that you use a digital savings wallet so that you can store your savings in a safe and secure place online.

This is an especially smart move when it comes to thriving cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, as the value can suddenly skyrocket at any moment. When this happens, you can potentially make a big profit.

Buy a Tesla

Elon Musk has made it very clear over recent years that he’s a big fan of crypto and Bitcoin. This isn’t surprising, as he’s one of the most prominent figures in the tech industry!

Interestingly, Elon is putting his money where his mouth is by allowing customers to buy Tesla models with Bitcoin. Yes, that’s right – you can buy a Tesla with Bitcoin . So, if you’re a fan of eco-friendly driving and have enough Bitcoin to do so, it’s a good idea to treat yourself to one.

Make Private Transactions

Last but not least, you can use your cryptocurrency to make private transactions online. You can even make anonymous transactions if that’s your personal preference.

To do this, it’s recommended that you:

Make an account with a trading platform, such as BitQuick or ShapeShift Choose your preferred transfer option (PayPal, credit card, bank) Start your transactions

Happy trading!