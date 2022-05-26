SX Network, a prediction market protocol built on Polygon, today announced the implementation of the Celer cBridge on SX Network. Users can now bridge tokens into SX Network through cBridge.

Celer enables the seamless bridging of assets between EVM-compatible blockchains and ERC-20 tokens. Users will be able to bridge USDC, WETH, DAI, USDT, WBTC, and more via the cBridge between Ethereum and SX Network quickly, securely, and with low transaction costs.

Users can also now bridge MATIC and WMATIC between Polygon and SX Network.

The first stage of this integration will incorporate the mint and burn bridge model. The Celer liquidity pool model, which includes full Polygon token bridging, will be rolled out in a future release once a proposal is passed through the Celer Network governance process.

This integration is the first step in the shared aligned vision of the two teams “as SX Network, the first Polygon Edge Network, is poised to scale its ecosystem in becoming a key platform for prediction markets, DeFi and NFT applications, and we’re delighted to seamlessly connect SX Network and its burgeoning ecosystem to the greater blockchain community,” said Dr. Mo Dong, Celer’s Co-Founder.