Merkle Science, a predictive crypto risk and intelligence platform, announced it has now extended support to over 1,2000 ERC-20 tokens. This additional coverage allows users to have better visibility over a substantial portion of the DeFi space, allowing them to monitor flows of funds across some of the most popular DeFi tokens and stablecoins.

Some of the tokens added included 1inch (1INCH), BitBase (BTBS), Bean Protocol (BEAN), Compound USD Coin (CUSDC), DeFIRE (CWAP), DeFinity (DEFX), Huobi BTC (HBTC), NFTrade (NFTD), Unify (NIF), Orion Protocol (ORN), Wrapped BTC (WBTC), Compound Dai (CDAI), Solidity (SOLIDITYLABS), Baby Shiba (BABYSHIB), Badger DAO (BADGER), DAO Maker (DAO), Cream (CREAM), MoonSwap (MOON), Wrapped Ether (WETH), DeFi Chain (DFI), with the full list to be found here.

“Parallel to the growth in the DeFi sector, fraudulent activities also continue to increase — both in volume and complexity. In 2021, the amount of crypto stolen through DeFi platforms totaled $2.2 billion, a 1,300% increase from 2020’s amount. To this end, Merkle Science is accelerating product development and the addition of host DeFi tokens and stablecoins to our predictive crypto risk and intelligence platform. This will empower users to observe transactional activity and addresses that are likely linked to previously-undetected criminal activity. Our rapidly-expanding universe of covered digital assets provides us with broader data sets that improve our capacity to monitor transactional activities.”

– The Merkle Science Team

Merkle Science offers a suite of blockchain transaction monitoring solutions, click here to learn more.