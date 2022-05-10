CoinJar, an Australian-based bitcoin & crypto exchange company, announced today that it has successfully rolled out a newly upgraded exchange platform.

A number of tweaks and upgrades are now implemened on CoinJar’s trading platform, including:

All new order book display.

Customizable, information-rich design.

Adaptive scrollbar for easier graph navigation.

Layout performance improvements.

“Offering 125 AUD, GBP, BTC, and USD stablecoin trading pairs, 0 taker fees (and maker fees that start at a low 0.1%), and one of the fastest matching engines in the world, CoinJar Exchange can help you take your trading to the next level.”

– The CoinJar Team