The HBAR Foundation, an accelerator organization behind enterprise-grade public network Hedera, announced today it has provided a grant to Dropp.cc, a micropayment app for fiat and cryptocurrency.

Dropp facilitates micropayments in US dollars; Hedera’s native token HBAR, and soon USDC.

Built on the Hedera Hashgraph network, a distributed ledger delivering high-performance, Dropp offers a pay-per-use pricing option to merchants.