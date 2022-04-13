Proof of Learn, a blockchain-based education platform, has unveiled its first project called Metacrafters, a multichain learn-to-earn game that teaches users to write smart contracts and build on-chain.

The mission of Proof of Learn is to build a platform that makes high-tech education accessible to people all over the world – and to give employers transparent access to students’ skill sets.

On Proof of Learn, students put their learned vocational skills into practice as they progress. Moreover, it incentivizes learning by offering students cryptocurrency and NFTs upon mastering new skills.

Proof of Learn aims to increase massive open online course completion rates, which studies show hover between 5-15%, by not only incentivizing completion with learn-to-earn economic rewards but also by providing a strong network community for the students.

Proof of Learn is led by co-founders Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Kevin Yang, and Lauren Tornow.

Marcelo founded and was former CEO and Chairwoman of Care.com — an online marketplace for care, serving more than 35 million people across 20 countries and growing more than 100% year-over-year from its founding in 2006 until the company went public in 2014, and then sold to IAC in 2020.

Yang is a tech entrepreneur, blockchain developer, and Stanford Computer Science graduate, specializing in crypto and mobile apps, who helped build and scale the Philippines’ leading food delivery app.

Tornow also hails from Care.com, where she led marketing and international expansion; she also led marketing at Brainly, an online learning community.

Proof of Learn is looking to target students who live in emergent economies in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America – regions with potential and the need for access to Web3 education and job opportunities.

On the employer side, Proof of Learn will give companies the ability to access real-time information about students’ credentials, with the goal of transparency and overall meritocracy, improving the efficiency of employment matching across the globe.

The Proof of Learn team shared the Metacrafters teaser trailer at NFTLA which can be viewed below: