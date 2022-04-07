After introducing the SolidProof Automated Auto Tool (SAAT), German blockchain audit company SolidProof will now make the product available on a large scale.

The developing team plans to release this significant update by the end of April, and soon users will be able to get their hands on this tool.

New Feature Available for Everyone

In order to detect faults, mistakes, and inefficiencies in any DeFi project’s smart contract, SAAT uses pre-installed parameters. SolidProof’s team accurately provides audit reports on time and transparently.

As a result, SolidProof can examine quite complicated smart contracts thanks to its automated audits. Anyone familiar with smart contracts will quickly understand how challenging it can be to audit every one of them manually, which is why this feature attracts the market’s interest.

After the automatic review, SolidProof auditors deliver an audit report to the project development team. The severity of vulnerabilities is evaluated in this deliverable using three levels: critical, medium, and low.

The auditors then provide suggestions for resolving any remaining issues or inefficiencies in the system. They work with the project’s backers to resolve any flaws that have been discovered. In the end, the team produces the final audit report and a certificate proving that the project is safe for widespread usage.

As mentioned, the plan is for SolidProof’s new tool at the end of the current month, promising to have an essential service for blockchain projects to detect hard-to-find vulnerabilities. The system will play a key role in boosting DeFi projects’ safety and building trust with their customers.

Other Developments at SolidProof

To understand the success of SolidProof, one can find it helpful to look at the project “live tracker” feature that the audit company introduced in November 2021. This counter shows over 500 projects in SolidProof’s ecosystem, indicating that the group has knowledge that goes beyond 1,000 crypto projects.

Among the teams that decided to trust SolidProof include Cult DAO, UniCrypt, Kryxivia, and Arker.

Finally, SolidProof announced it will expand its business in the Asian market. The team wishes to introduce several tools to overcome language obstacles and raise the level of verification for Asian professionals and documents providing KYC services.