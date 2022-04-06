Wintermute, an algorithmic market maker in crypto-assets operating since 2017, today announced Wintermute NODE, its flagship platform that allows institutional investors, blockchain natives, and high net worth individuals superior access to OTC crypto trading.

The new Wintermute NODE platform stands out on three major fundamentals: variety & flexibility, efficiency, and trustworthiness.

Variety & Flexibility

Wintermute NODE allows trading of any token, any product, in any way (web interface, API, chat), anytime. Counterparties have access to the same tokens Wintermute algorithms trade across a wide range of CeFi and DeFi venues. Plus traders will have access to perpetuals, futures, CFDs, and NDFs.

List of Assets Includes:

Top 25 tokens by market cap

Key tokens in DeFi ecosystems, including Ethereum and L2s, Solana, Terra, and more

All major fiat currencies

Stablecoins that make it possible to trade virtually any pair

Note that the Wintermute team is continuously increasing the number of tokens it covers.

Wintermute NODE Web Interface:

A new user-friendly click-to-trade platform gives access to top-tier proprietary pricing to a much wider audience than previously possible. Now traders don’t need to spend scarce IT resources to connect to an API, it’s now viable to trade directly with Wintermute.

Wintermute NODE API

Access is a core feature of NODE that enables more bespoke integrations or institutional needs — multiple crypto-native and traditional finance order/execution management systems have routed their clients enabling doing thousands of trades every day with a flexible mary settlement routine allowing them to serve their customers better and achieve true best execution.

Combined together, the variety in token coverage, execution type, and tailored derivatives aims to differentiate NODE from other single dealer platforms.

Efficiency

Pricing

Wintermute NODE uses the exact same pricing as the algorithms used in its proprietary trading business. Algos run 24/7 on 60+ centralized and decentralized exchanges, with liquidity over $5M traded per day.

Zero Service Fees

By connecting to Wintermute NODE directly, traders have access to the source of liquidity bypassing any intermediaries and their explicit or hidden fees.

“Wintermute NODE is not just another single dealer platform! It is going to be the home for all things OTC trading and our roadmap of new products, and new features are extremely ambitious. By onboarding to Wintermute NODE, you would be the first to know about all the new additions!”

– The Wintermute Team