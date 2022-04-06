Dubai-based blockchain company TNC IT Solutions Group announced the success of its back-to-back conferences — World Live Streaming Conference (WLSC) and World Metaverse Conference (WMC).

Held from March 25 to 26 at the Dubai Festival Arena, the simultaneous conferences saw the attendance of over 30,000 attendees, which included content creators, crypto enthusiasts, metaverse-focused businesses, and industry leaders. Notably, the hybrid events were designed to entertain and inform participants through speeches, panel discussions, platform exhibitions, and more. Most importantly, all the participants enjoyed building their network with other businesses.

A key highlight of the two-day conferences was the Alpha version launch of MeiTalk, a multi-streaming platform developed by StreamCoin that boasts unique features such as cryptocurrency integration and the Producer Lounge function. As a Platinum Sponsor, MeiTalk hosted its Top 100 Influencer Awards night, in which some of the most recognized social media personalities received accolades for their hard work and dedication to their craft.

The conferences also hosted the Grand Finale of the TNC Miss SUPERTALENT of the World 2022, where 32 gorgeous ladies represented their respective countries on the runway amid a huge crowd. Miss Alexandra Stroe of Romania won the prestigious title, becoming the product ambassador of MeiTalk .

TNC Group expressed its thanks to everyone who participated, most especially its partners and sponsors, including Blockchain Valley, MECI, The Troy, Tiny Trader, MeiTalk, Real Research, Meta Z, Bype, ABBC, Aladdin Pro, Doren, Centurion Invest, BRIC, Elitium, World Game Coin, Gold FINGR, and more.

Ethan Lee, CEO of TNC Group, said:

“On behalf of TNC, I would like to thank all of our partners and sponsors for showing us their proactive support. Starting from our event conception until the very day of the conferences, all of us have been of one mind, which is to ensure that WLSC and WMC will be a total success. Indeed, our results have been more than satisfactory.”

For his part, StreamCoin CEO Michael Ein Chaybeh said that this is just the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership with TNC. He also thanked the event participants for their support of MeiTalk.

Meanwhile, TNC revealed its plans to organize another conference in November 2022. This time, the event will be a “crypto exchange listing conference,” according to CEO Lee. More details regarding the upcoming conference will be announced soon, the company assured.

TNC IT Solutions Group is a blockchain company that offers blockchain consulting and networking services . It partners with multiple companies seeking help in terms of blockchain development, project supervision, and more.

Meanwhile, StreamCoin is a blockchain-based firm that aims to make a splash in live streaming. The company has developed MeiTalk and is in the process of launching its own blockchain and dedicated NFT marketplace.