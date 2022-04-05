Blockstream, a bitcoin & crypto-financial infrastructure provider, today announced a new collaboration with Breez, a popular Lightning platform, who will integrate its on-demand node service, Greenlight.

Breez will use Blockstream’s Greenlight to further build out its platform offerings, which already include a non-custodial wallet, a point-of-sale app for merchants, and a native podcast player.

By leveraging Greenlight’s hosted, non-custodial solution, Breez can concentrate on building tailored solutions for each use case without integrating a dedicated node into each application.

All applications can share the same backend node, simplifying management and consolidating funds that would otherwise be split across multiple apps. At the same time, Greenlight will integrate with the Breez LSP, providing its users with advanced liquidity and connectivity services.

“For the past three years we’ve been using the Breez mobile app as a playground to see how people can interact with the Lightning economy. We launched several new services like our point-of-sale and podcast player to become a sort of Lightning swiss army knife. Greenlight allows us to take the next evolutionary step in our quest to build a sovereign and scalable Lightning platform.”

– Roy Sheinfeld, Breez CEO

Greenlight is powered by the modular and extensible open-source implementation, Core Lightning…

Its low resource footprint is one of the many advantages that allow Blockstream to provision nodes more efficiently and cost-effectively than other providers on the market.

Some of Greenlight’s other benefits include:

Secured : Greenlight is 100% non-custodial. While the nodes run on Blockstream infrastructure, the operations team never has access to user funds, and transactions are always verified on a user’s device before signing off on them.

: Greenlight is 100% non-custodial. While the nodes run on Blockstream infrastructure, the operations team never has access to user funds, and transactions are always verified on a user’s device before signing off on them. Low-Cost : The leanness of Core Lightning and Greenlight’s ability to stay offline when not in use keep users from incurring unneeded costs.

: The leanness of Core Lightning and Greenlight’s ability to stay offline when not in use keep users from incurring unneeded costs. One-User, One-Node : Unlike bundling a node with a front-end app, Greenlight allows users to share a single node among many front-ends, saving on on-chain fees and improving fund control.

: Unlike bundling a node with a front-end app, Greenlight allows users to share a single node among many front-ends, saving on on-chain fees and improving fund control. Easy Recovery: When a user loses a phone, it will not mean losing bitcoin. Since Blockstream manages databases and backups, recovering funds is as simple as initiating a new front-end with a seed phrase.