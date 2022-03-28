API3, a first-party oracle solution that makes real-world data accessible by smart contracts, has announced its latest partnership and integration with Metis, a layer-2 protocol for decentralized apps.

Now, API3 will be making the API3 Alliance’sWeb3 API Catalog, the largest selection of data providers in Web 3.0, available for dApp devs to use on Metis. Moreover, API3 will be deploying Beacons to Metis, which will provide transparent, scalable price reference data feeds to the Metis ecosystem.

Metis currently has $800M TVL in its growing ecosystem, with a variety of DeFi dApps on their layer-2 network that can forthwith utilize API3’s first-party oracle infrastructure.

The Metis ecosystem is also being supported by a range of initiatives to bring L1 applications to their L2 environment along with supporting early-stage projects to help its platform grow.

“Emphasis of Metis on providing easy access to decentralized governance for projects is highly relevant for API3, as a DAO governed project. We’re very excited to be able to provide them with a variety of DAO-governed external data products to help meet the needs of their ecosystem.”

– Dave Connor, Business Development Lead, API3