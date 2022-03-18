KuCoin Labs, the investment department of the KuCoin exchange, has announced that it has made a strategic investment in the MojitoSwap DEX. The decentralized exchange is intended to become the first of its kind on KuCoin’s native KCC Chain and will bolster the overall development of the KCC ecosystem.

The investment will help MojitoSwap improve the overall positioning and functionality of its products and operational processes while adding liquidity.

Support for MojitoSwap comes after KuCoin hosted the launch of MojitoSwap’s native MJT platform currency. KuCoin Labs also expects that the injection will help MojitoSwap provide a better overall user experience and improve such mechanisms as liquidity mining and NFT application.

Support for MojitoSwap is also being provided as part of the expansion of cross-chain support on the KCC chain, contributing to the growth of the ecosystem and the attraction of new projects.

“MojitoSwap, as the first DEX on the KCC chain, is honored to have the support of KCC community users and KuCoin Labs. MojitoSwap is one of the basic protocols on the KCC chain. At the opening of the KCC Unicorn Contest, I hope to use this investment to cooperate with more KCC ecological projects to jointly build the future of MojitoSwap and KCC. At the same time, we will also focus on promoting the further development of DeFi, GameFi, Web3, and NFT-related tracks,” as MojitoSwap CMO Gloria commented on the support from KuCoin Labs.

The MojitoSwap Launchpad and Bar will also be supported as native projects on the KCC chain, helping the network diversify resource exchange methods and strengthen in-depth development in the field of decentralized ecology. Thus far, MojitoSwap has achieved the status of one of the most anticipated DEX projects on the KCC chain, with community support rising in light of new feature announcements.

KuCoin Labs has voiced confidence in the development of MojitoSwap and its contribution to the development of the KCC ecosystem. As a DEX offering low-cost token exchange and access to various DeFi protocols, MojitoSwap brings users a holistic cryptocurrency market management solution.