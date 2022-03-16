1inch, a network of blockchain protocols for operating in the DeFi space, today announced that NFT support has been added to the 1inch Wallet.

Thanks to the integration of the OpenSea API in collaboration with the OpenSea team, support for NFTs was successfully incorporated into the 1inch Wallet.

A direct link to OpenSea, one of the largest NFT marketplaces, will enable users to buy new NFTs and immediately store them in their 1inch Wallets.

The new NFT feature further helps users to see all NFTs held in their address, organized by collection, and view information on them. Users can also send NFTs to other wallets.

Note, the NFT feature is only available on the networks that support non-fungible tokens – namely, Ethereum and Polygon.

“NFTs are a very promising area in the blockchain space, and we want to enable users to store and manage their NFTs in the most convenient and efficient way,” said Sergej Kunz, Co-Founder of 1inch.

No stranger to NFTs, 1inch has been involved in the NFT scene for a couple of years. A number of 1inch NFTs have been released, as well as a joint NFT collection with major jewelry maker Parts of Four.