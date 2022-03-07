BlockVision.org, a Web 3.0 data infrastructure startup, today announced it has closed a $5 million seed funding round led by Shima Capital, Synergis Capital, and Qiming Venture Partners, with further investment from 6th Man Ventures, Collab+Currency, and VIABTC Capital.

The new funds will support the growth of the company with a focus on accelerated product development. This round comes after a reported successful pre-seed round from a group of backers including Continue Capital, NGC Ventures, Sanctor Capital, and Youbi Capital.

Seeking to become a chain-agnostic data portal for Web 3.0 developers and users, the BlockVision team has spearheaded adopting the HTAP (Hybrid Transactional and Analytical Processing) architecture, a high-performance data processing solution used by big data companies on blockchain systems.

With the successful integration of HTAP and its unique 5-layer architecture design (see below), BlockVision has achieved a TPS of 200,000 and is able to smoothly handle a huge volume of data synchronization, query, and analysis required on any chain ecosystem

Platform Features

Core products of BlockVision which include its data cloud, and API services can benefit developers requiring modern data storage, indexing, and computing solutions, allowing them to focus on building their applications without having to worry about high server costs and maintenance.

Other derivative products offered such as data visualization and real-time notifications, will help companies and individual investors make better decisions on the market with the power of web3 data.

Moreover, BlockVision also puts a large focus on GameFi and collectible NFTs and has developed a wide range of original APIs for ERC721 and ERC1155. It also has become one of the first data providers to have launched enhanced APIs for BSC BEP20, BEP721, and BEP1155.