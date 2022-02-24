InfStones, a blockchain infrastructure provider, today announced the close of $33 million in Series B financing from Susquehanna International Group (SIG), Dragonfly Capital, Qiming Venture Partners, DHVC, A&T, INCE Capital, and Value Internet Fund.

The InfStones team will use the fresh funding to triple its team from 30 to 90 globally distributed employees over the next year and expand support to more than 100 blockchains and crypto protocols. Platform advancements, ongoing technology research, and development are also part of the plan.

Alongside today’s funding announcement, InfStones is launching a new easy-to-use front-end user interface that lets clients deploy nodes within minutes.

New Interface

Available now are public and dedicated API gateways and node management services, all of which are accessible via a self-service portal. The public API, which allows clients to deploy nodes with the click of a button, is currently available for Binance Smart Chain (BSC), BSC Archival Data, Ethereum, and NEO, with support coming for Cosmos and other chains.

“With InfStones, we’re offering a powerful, scalable self-service staking platform that makes it incredibly easy for users to deploy and manage nodes on any blockchain. Our goal is to bring the AWS experience to Web3 so developers and companies can more easily offer staking services to their users and customers.”

– Dr. Zhenwu Shi, CEO of InfStones

A full-featured staking and infrastructure Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), InfStones provides blockchain services to a variety of clients and supports tens of thousands of nodes on more than 50 chains, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Cardano, Polygon, Polkadot, Solana, Chainlink, and more.

Earlier, InfStones raised $12 million in seed and Series A, bringing its total funding to $45 million.