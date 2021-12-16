A Vietnam-based team recently launched MeoTools (meo.tools), an all-in-one crypto tracking dashboard. With the multi-function MeoTools dashboard platform, users can:

Keep an eye on their portfolio in real-time

Get different alert types for tokens and their overall portfolio

Follow asset data including price, trading volume, liquidity, project socials, and more

Easily swap coins and tokens

Utilize interactive charts to help analyze the market with useful information

Back in October 2021, the MeoTools team completed a platform audit by Certik with passing marks. This ensures when users use the MeoTools platform, there is little risk of anything dubious happening to them.

The project is still in the development phase and is looking to support more chains in the future, but it currently supports Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, and Polygon. Moreover, MeoTools will soon release a version of the dashboard exclusively for mobile devices.

MEO Token

In addition, the platform includes a native token anointed ‘MEO.’ Its tokenomics enable holders to benefit from extra features and for subscriptions to the platform.