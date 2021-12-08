BitOasis, the Dubi-based Middle East and North Africa-focused crypto-asset exchange, today announced an extension to its offering with the listing of 12 new tokens on its trading platform.

Users of BitOasis will now be able to buy, hold and sell Uniswap (UNI), Dogecoin (DOGE), Loopring (LRC), Enjin Coin (ENJ), and Decentraland (MANA) on the platform against AED and SAR pairs.

As part of the extension, AED and SAR trading pairs for another set of tokens – USD Coin (USDC), Aave (AAVE), Bancor (BNT), Storj (STORJ), Sushiswap (SUSHI), Dai (DAI), and Waves (WAVES) – will become available on BitOasis, with trading expected to go live in a week. BitOasis will also be launching USDT pairs across a selection of the new tokens being listed.

Today’s news follows the launch of BitOasis’s zero-fee local bank deposit and withdrawal feature, an initiative aimed at simplifying buying and selling of crypto for the platform’s UAE-based customers.