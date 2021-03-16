Bitpanda, a Vienna-based bitcoin & crypto-asset platform, today announced the signing of one of Europe’s largest Series B rounds ever; by securing $170 million in a round led by Valar Ventures, with participation from the partners of DST Global.
“Retail investors will soon be able to access an even larger range of digital assets; and we already have plans in place to bring our offer to several new markets. Our partners and this round will enable us to do that, and more.”
– Eric Demuth, Co-Founder and CEO of Bitpanda
The Series B round was signed last week, and is currently in the necessary approval process of the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA). This latest round was secured only 6 months after a successful $52M Series A.
“Bitpanda already expanded into France, Spain, Turkey, Italy, and Poland in 2020 and will enter additional European markets throughout 2021 and the years to come. In December 2020, a tech innovation hub was established in Krakow with the objective of doubling the workforce and there are plans to form tech hubs and offices in Madrid, Barcelona, London, Paris, and Berlin.”
– James Fitzgerald, Founding Partner of Valar Ventures