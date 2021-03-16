Bitpanda, a Vienna-based bitcoin & crypto-asset platform, today announced the signing of one of Europe’s largest Series B rounds ever; by securing $170 million in a round led by Valar Ventures, with participation from the partners of DST Global.

“Retail investors will soon be able to access an even larger range of digital assets; and we already have plans in place to bring our offer to several new markets. Our partners and this round will enable us to do that, and more.”

– Eric Demuth, Co-Founder and CEO of Bitpanda

The Series B round was signed last week, and is currently in the necessary approval process of the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA). This latest round was secured only 6 months after a successful $52M Series A.