BTC Markets, Australia’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, today announced it has been awarded the ISO 27001 certificate for Information Security Management by British Standards Institution (BSI).

BSI, the world-leading Standards Body, conducted a rigorous audit into the information security management systems and policies of BTC Markets; pursuant to its handling of financial, customer, and other confidential data.

The ISO 27001 certificate is highly sought-after by banks and other institutions within the financial services sector. It signifies that the entity in question has a robust information security management system that meets the highest of industry standards at a global level.

BTC Markets was awarded the ISO 27001 certificate on the basis of its excellent risk management, operational flexibility and adaptability, data protection, customer and stakeholder trust, and legal compliance in one of the world’s fastest, most rapidly evolving industries.

“Over 300,000 Australians choose Australia’s most trusted cryptocurrency exchange to trade over $14.1 billion. As a result, Information Security Management Systems are a crucial focus of the company. The awarding of the ISO 27001 certification is a testament to its ongoing commitment and investment in cybersecurity protocols.”

– The BTC Markets Team