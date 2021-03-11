Dex Aggregator ZeroSwap ($ZEE), today launched ZeeDO ( zeedo.zeroswap.io ) , a first-of-its-kind DEX token offering platform and part of its ZeroSwap line of products. ZeeDo will bring innovative features demanded by investors and traders in on-chain token offerings, bringing fairness and transparency, with no manual intervention during distribution.

As the blockchain space has simplified fundraising by tokenising the assets, ZeeDO will empower them by simplifying token sale on multi chains, broadening their reach to multiple networks. It is the singular place to launch or trade tokens on multiple chains like Ethereuem and Binance Smart Chain, and the token distribution will be monitored by ChainLink VRF randomiser so that all users get equal opportunities to participate during token offerings.

Among the innovations and solutions introduced, ZeeDO will cut market manipulation usually done by whales. The liquidity provision for new tokens will be democratic, as investors of a project will prioritize creating a liquid market. This will result in the minimum external influence of specialized market makers.

“We intend to make ZeeDO a feeless platform, allowing projects to launch their tokens for free, thus giving them instant access to the much-needed liquidity. Here users can participate in the public sale of various projects by staking Zeroswap’s native token ($ZEE). We believe our solution is the best in the market for both new projects and the retail investors alike,” said Aayushi Jain, COO ZeeDO.

The ZeroSwap Community has been eagerly waiting for the launch of ZeeDO, and the first project doing the distribution of their tokens is $ODDZ Finance, which is a multichain options trading platform. One of our major goals is to lighten their workload involved in collecting user public addresses. With ChainLink powered VRF, users can directly apply for an IDO, and an end to end process will be managed by ZeroSwap.

ZeeDo Features:

100% fairness and transparency in the distribution of tokens

No hidden cost

Chainlink VRF-powered randomizer to select winners fairly and securely.

An unparalleled network of leading crypto marketers

Unmatched brand exposure providing global visibility.

ZeeDO is currently undergoing improvements in its two rigorous auditing modules of staking and exchanging tokens and incorporating feedback.

To participate in ZeeDO, users must stake $ZEE on Zersowap’s staking module (for the first three IDO projects: minimum of 100 $ZEE). After the three IDOs, the staking amount will be determined by the distribution companies. There will also be NFTs in token distribution [Proof of Participation (POP) & Proof of Winning (POW)]. The first-ever Community Distribution sale of tokens on ZeeDO will go live on 19th March 2021 with Oddz Finance , a multi-chain options trading platform on Binance Smart Chain, Polkadot, and Ethereum.

The ZeeDo platform is available for a preview with a clean, versatile, and responsive UI. For more information about the project, please visit:

https://medium.com/zeroswaplabs/zeroswap-dex-token-offering-zeedo-community-update-436843485058

For more information, please visit: https://zeroswap.io/