Boson Protocol, a project building a decentralized commerce (dCommerce) ecosystem using NFTs encoded with game theory, announced today that it has successfully closed the last round before its public sale, raising a total of $10M between all rounds.

The presale round demonstrates continued support from existing investors, combined with new backers. The presale was 40x oversubscribed, showing strong interest in the project.

These funding rounds enable Boson to improve its public infrastructure and a set of composable dCommerce SDKs that will allow developers to build the future of commerce; allowing people, companies, and machines to transact in a decentralized manner, with minimized arbitration, cost, and friction.

Protocol

Boson’s vision is to create a commerce bridge between the metaverse and the universe, which enables smart contracts to connect to real-world commerce and its data.

Funds raised will drive the next phase of Boson’s growth and will be primarily used to grow the technical and product teams, further develop the prototype pilots for launch partners, and continue to accelerate the development of its ecosystem, through grants channeled by the dCommerce DAO.

“This funding round will fuel the next chapter of the Boson Protocol story — a story I am proud to be a part of as we work to reshape the future of commerce. Our vision is to create a more decentralized, open, and fairer future. This can only be achieved by facilitating the development of a stack of specialist applications to disrupt, demonopolize, and democratize commerce. This decentralized approach to e-Commerce will allow parties to engage in online commercial activity in a trustless, safe, and equitable environment, while allowing for the minimization of value capture by centralized entities.”

– Justin Banon, CEO and Co-Founder of Boson Protocol

Established in 2019, Boson Protocol is focused on making decentralized autonomous commerce a reality.

The company is developing the infrastructure to unlock two global value pools: a decentralized network for coordinating commerce transactions with minimized arbitration and an equitable Web3 marketplace for commerce data. Once live, Boson’s solution will enable users to exchange digital assets for real-world items; without the need for monopolistic intermediaries who capture value and hoard on customer data.

It has already been a busy start to 2021 for the Boson team who have made a number of significant announcements, most recently joining forces with Crucible Network in a partnership that enables players to purchase real-world items with rewards and prizes earned in-game.