Cyprus-regulated crypto hedge fund ARK36, today announced it has partnered with France-based prime brokerage SheeldMarket in order to execute orders for a variety of crypto-assets.

ARK36 will maintain custody of its assets within the broker’s compliant and insured infrastructure; while accessing liquidity through SheeldMarket’s algorithmic execution services.

“We are constantly exploring the space to ensure we provide Best Execution and in SheeldMarket we saw the kind of high-end solution that can ensure rapid and precise execution of orders while also offering the protection of funds demanded by our investors.”

– Ulrik Lykke, Co-Founder at ARK36