AIKON, a blockchain identity service provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Coincover to develop its new flagship product — ORE Vault, which includes its cryptocurrency theft insurance underwritten by Lloyds of London.

ORE Vault is an easy-to-use enterprise-grade crypto wallet with built-in multi-sig features. Enterprises will be able to create multiple user wallets and assign transaction authorization and permissions; with flexible company departmental and employee requirements. Authentication policies can be created for each wallet, promoting transparency of transactions and wallet usage patterns.

Furthermore, ORE Vault enables enterprises with uninterrupted access to funds on multiple blockchains; and full control over their digital assets, passcodes, and private wallet keys. AIKON provides ORE Vault with non-custodial and hybrid wallets, fund security, and blockchain-innate personal information privacy.

“Multisig wallets are the gold standard of security in the world of cryptocurrency, but there’s always room for human error. Partnering with Coincover to offer an insurance-backed guarantee, Aikon allows companies to give their customers peace of mind in this dynamic, but intimidating new industry,” said Marc Blinder, CEO, AIKON.

Given the risks commonly associated with holding digital assets, and the rapidly increasing number of enterprises now holding cryptocurrencies, AIKON released its premium ORE Vault feature set with Coincover’s FCA-regulated crypto-asset insurance-backed guarantee underwritten by Lloyd’s of London to solve market risk issues and assuage robust market demand for secure enterprise-grade crypto storage and management.

David Janczewski, Co-Founder, and CEO of Coincover, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with AIKON to provide theft cover as part of their ORE Vault offering. AIKON customers can now be even more confident that their cryptocurrency is safe and secure.”