Ontology, the high-performance public blockchain specializing in decentralized identity and data, and global freelancing marketplace platform MicroWorkers (MW), today have announced the completion of the latest phase of their collaboration.

Following the initial confirmation of the partnership in February 2020, this latest phase of the collaboration saw Ontology work closely with Microworkers to oversee the integration of its ONTO Wallet with the MicroWorkers platform, thereby enabling users to receive their rewards through methods other than PayPal and Payoneer, and increasing access to capital for many around the world.

Freelance Market

The global online freelancing market is growing rapidly and members of the burgeoning industry are utilizing blockchain technology to make their platform and marketplaces more efficient.

Today’s announcement comes at a time of heightened interest in crypto participation and sees MicroWorkers leverage the Ontology blockchain to support its growing AI demands and enable workers and employers to use their ONTO digital wallets to receive and send crypto payments.

MicroWorker users are also able to securely store and share their account history and reputation score through their ONT ID on-chain, allowing for cutting-edge encryption while placing sole control of the data in the hands of the user. With the initial test phase of the integration now completed, these services will soon be available to all MicroWorkers users.

“We are proud that this partnership will enable the users and employers of MicroWorkers to get paid through ONTO app, showcasing Ontology’s blockchain and identity platform as a way to deliver these much-needed services at a time when micro workers most need it.”

– Li Jun, Founder of Ontology



ONTO Wallet

Using their ONTO digital wallet, MicroWorkers users can withdraw Binance USD (BUSD) digital currency, and then deposit euros into their debit cards. This greatly expands the number of withdrawal methods and currency types available for users of MicroWorkers, giving them greater choice over how they get paid for their work. There are also a number of other benefits for users, including a significantly lower withdrawal fee rate, which at 2% is lower than other withdrawal methods on the current MicroWorkers platform.

In an effort to attract more users to participate in the initiative, a number of additional benefits will be offered, including the elimination of card opening fees and the wider availability of digital currency rewards. Finally, an income certificate can be generated on ONTO with one click, which provides convenience for users when seeking related jobs, and also makes ONTO’s functions more demonstrative.

“By enabling this integration with Ontology, we are making significant strides in terms of how our workers can get paid. We believe that this development will promote a new level of financial freedom among our platform users and enable them to benefit from the number of exciting new services that we have in the pipeline. We see blockchain and digital identity as hugely important, and we’re dedicated to leveraging these emerging technologies to provide micro workers around the world with the best possible experience.”

– Nhatvi Nguyen, CEO of MicroWorkers