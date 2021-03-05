Moonstake, a staking pool protocol platform, today announced a partnership with Escaroo, a keyless blockchain-based peer-to-peer escrow service that offers an advanced smart contract solution for high-profile individual and commercial clients within the real estate, aviation, and marine space.

Through this strategic collaboration, Moonstake will help enable staking functionality for the Escaroo escrow platform; providing its users a new way to control and earn with their cryptocurrencies.

By integrating the staking pool platform, Escaroo users will soon be able to earn passive income from staking within the Cardano and Tezos ecosystems.

“Adding staking to our platform is a natural progression for Escaroo, as it empowers our clients to put their money to work for them. They can now earn a percentage on everything they stake, thus creating a passive income stream on their investments. Being able to partner with Moonstake to bring this vision to fruition was a no-brainer.”

– Frank Pira, Founder and CEO of Escaroo

Escaroo

With the goal to help people safely manage crypto transactions; Escaroo utilizes its proprietary smart contracts to facilitate transactions where funds are only released when all parties are in agreement.

This allows Escaroo users to maintain funds securely within a uniquely created smart contract that is irreversible once posted to the blockchain and can only be accessed by the parties involved.

Transactions are hosted on a public blockchain so one, not even Escaroo, has the ability to access funds outside of the terms set by the parties involved, putting the control of funds back into the user’s hands.