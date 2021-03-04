Akash Network, a cloud platform built for DeFi, and decentralized projects, has announced it will be integrating with Equinix Metal to enable developers and companies to decentralize their cloud infrastructure through Akash DeCloud: Mainnet 2. Equinix is the world’s largest data center and colocation infrastructure provider, with 220 data centers in 25 countries.

Akash + Equinix

Through Equinix Metal, Equinix’s on-demand and interconnected bare metal service, Akash Network will be able to provide developers, companies, and projects across the blockchain ecosystem with a faster, more efficient, and lower-cost decentralized cloud alternative, with nearly unlimited use-cases. Eventually, they plan to expand to high-growth industries like machine learning, AI, and deep learning.

To start, Akash Network will enable a vibrant and growing, interconnected, and interoperable Cosmos ecosystem, beginning with non-critical workloads and eventually full nodes, to run on a decentralized high-performance non-custodial cloud at a lower cost.

“This is the first time that Equinix Metal’s interconnected data center network will be accessible on a decentralized open-source cloud. We’re excited to build on Equinix to offer developers and DevOps in the decentralized ecosystem a fast, efficient, and lower cost decentralized cloud alternative.”

– Greg Osuri, CEO of Akash Network

With Equinix’s global footprint and the functionality of Akash, users can deploy applications on an unprecedented scale. Middleware is needed to improve performance that can be built by developers for their needs. In order to deliver superior experiences, developers need to be able to build their own silver bullet. The ability to deploy trusted middleware in a permissionless and unstoppable way that is neither limited nor stateless allows for greater flexibility and quality performance, all at a reduced cost.

“Akash makes foundational digital infrastructure more consumable and more secure, opening the door to all kinds of use-cases. As enterprises and startups alike continue to wrestle with how to confidently scale in an increasingly decentralized world, platforms like Akash provide a compelling new option.”

– Jacob Smith, Equinix VP of Bare Metal Marketing & Strategy

By providing unused cloud capacity in a market-driven price format versus a traditional and central mechanism that determines price; Akash allows for price efficiency and lower cost computing determined by a free market. The platform expands access to Equinix Metal’s powerful bare metal infrastructure and supports new use-cases across the emerging blockchain industry.

This advances the blockchain ecosystem at large, especially decentralized finance (DeFi), applications (dApps), validators, and organizations (DAO’s), as it provides developers with a non-custodial, permissionless and secure cloud computing alternative.