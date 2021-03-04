KR1, a crypto & blockchain asset investment company, had announced that it has invested a total of USD $75,000 into Strange Loop Labs AG, doing business as LazyLedger Labs.

The investment company took part in LazyLedger’s seed funding round alongside Cosmos’ Interchain Foundation, Binance, Dokia Capital, Maven 11, and other investors.

LazyLedger is a pluggable consensus and data availability layer to enable anyone to quickly deploy a decentralized blockchain; without the overhead of bootstrapping a new consensus network.

“LazyLedger is a great project and an opportunity to bring better data availability to blockchains; which reduces bloat and increases performance. We believe that LazyLedger is going to play a big role in the next generation of scalable blockchain architectures.”

– Keld van Schreven, Managing Director and Co-Founder of KR1

LazyLedger’s founding team are highly respected decentralized systems engineers and researchers; who were part of the founding team of Chainspace, a blockchain project acquired by Facebook, as well as contributors to Ethereum 2.0 and Cosmos’ Tendermint.