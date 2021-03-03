Exodus Movement, Inc., a Delaware corporation and creator of the multi-asset crypto wallet software platform Exodos, on February 26th, 2021, publicly filed its preliminary Offering Circular for the potential sale of up to $75 million in Class A common stock to the public at a price of $27.42 a share.

Exodus intends to conduct the potential public offering of Class A common stock in the following transformative manner:

Subscriptions for the shares of Class A common stock would be made through either the mobile or desktop versions of the Exodus Wallet. The Exodus Wallet is currently available for download on the Exodus website, the Apple iOS app store, and the Google Play store.

Subscriptions for the shares would be paid for with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and USD Coin (USDC).

Within nine months after the qualification of the offering, Exodus anticipates that the shares would be represented by blockchain common stock tokens that would be held in the Exodus Wallet.

Securitize, Inc., a Delaware corporation and registered transfer agent, would be the transfer agent for the shares of Class A common stock.

Founded on the values of empowerment, freedom, and transparency, Exodus has grown to serve over a million active users with its easy-to-use applications for desktop and mobile devices.

With an investment platform designed to issue shares of equity within the app, Exodus aims to facilitate the democratization of finance and extend beyond the old ICO token model, allowing users to become investors and actual owners of Exodus in a regulated manner.

“We believe traditional fundraising models are fundamentally broken and favor the privileged over the public. While raising money through Series A was an easy option, we decided to pursue a more inclusive route that enables anybody to invest directly in Exodus in keeping with our mission to provide an exit route to half of the population currently relying on traditional financial systems by 2030. Exodus has achieved success by making finance more user-friendly – our users can already easily store, send, receive or exchange crypto assets over the Exodus platform with the speed of centralized crypto exchanges without the risk or rules of third-party custody. Now we’re taking it a step further and really giving the control back to the user. Initial Coin Offerings have always left investors with no legal ownership and we’re ready to change that. By inviting everyone, not just accredited investors, to contribute to Exodus, we can drive the long-term growth of our mission.”

– JP Richardson, Co-Founder and CEO Exodus

The preliminary offering circular may be viewed on the SEC website. The preliminary Offering Circular is subject to the review and qualification of the SEC.