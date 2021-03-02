BiKi, a cryptocurrency exchange company, and Hacken, a blockchain security services ecosystem and platform, announced they have entered into a cooperation agreement whereby Hacken has agreed to conduct a penetration test to identify potential weaknesses of BiKi.

To ensure the security of its clients BiKi recently consulted with Hacken, a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security, regarding the application of prevention measures like web and API penetration testing.

Hacken + BiKi

The Hacken web application penetration testing is the most commonly used security testing technique applied to verify whether an application has security weaknesses.

Vulnerability scanning enables the client to identify weaknesses in the application and proposes methods to strengthen the application’s overall security. It basically reveals whether the security patches are installed and whether the systems are properly configured to prevent attacks.

Hacken has begun web application penetration testing to evaluate the security of Biki. Hacken will investigate web applications, custom scripts, and programs to identify any holes in the system.

Upon completing the cybersecurity system testing; Hacken provides a list of vulnerabilities in a report and also advises how to fix them to prevent such issues in the future. BiKi will then consider all recommendations provided.