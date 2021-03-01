Simplex, a card processer solution for a fiat-to-crypto onramp, today announced it has partnered with Opera to deliver a crypto onramp solution for users of their popular web browser.

As a result of the integration, users will be able to buy and sell cryptocurrency instantly within the privacy-centric Opera web browser.



The Simplex-Opera integration allows users to open a cryptocurrency wallet account to acquire cryptocurrency. Opera Crypto Wallet currently supports ETH, BTC, and TRX. The browser also features a built-in VPN and an ad blocker.

In December 2018, Opera became the first web3 and blockchain-ready browser when it launched web3 support, dApp explorer, as well as its native crypto wallet in Opera for Android. Since then, Opera’s desktop browser, as well as its Android browser and Opera Touch for iOS, have become blockchain-ready.

Simplex

A principal member of the Visa network, Simplex works alongside crypto exchanges, wallets, and brokers. Last month, the EU-licensed company also launched Simplex Banking, a product that works alongside its partner network to enable users to buy crypto with a range of local and global payment methods and convert it back into fiat in a bank account. Simplex Banking can be accessed via the company’s partner network, including platforms such as OKEx, Poloniex, and Changelly.