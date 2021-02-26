Mettalex, a DEX focused on token-based commodities trading, announced today the launch of its decentralized commodities exchange on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum’s Kovan testnet; with 20 available markets for traders to take tokenized long or short positions in using USDT.

Javelin Global Commodities, a leading trading firm of bulk commodities, will be among the first clients to use Mettalex’s platform to manage risk on commodities exposure.

“We understand firsthand the value that Mettalex can provide to derivatives trading in commodities. Mettalex provides a platform to bring transparency and liquidity to these markets which can be used by participants across the commodity value chain.”

– Peter Bradley, CEO of Javelin Global Commodities

On the Mettalex DEX, traders can use stablecoin collateral to open and close positions across eleven commodity markets, seven spread markets, Forex markets, and the top 100 publicly traded companies from the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) index.

With data-feeds powered by Chainlink and Fetch.ai oracles in addition to the Davis Index, Mettalex ensures that its position tokens track the most accurate reference price in a long (L) or short (S) exposure at settlement.

“The ability to hedge the numerous recyclables grades and specialty finished products that make for most of the infrastructure around us has long been a need in our industry. The current system provides the industry with less than a handful of instruments and the basis risk and costs are just unworkable for most companies. Mettalex is finally answering the call for a decentralized exchange that can list any commodity. We look forward to providing our price benchmarks on the Mettalex platform to give the manufacturing, demolition, and alloy producing sectors the precise hedging instruments they need.”

– Sean Davidson, CEO of Davis Index

All trades on Mettalex happen within a predetermined price band based on the asset’s historical volatility. The band allows getting exposure at only a fraction of the cost of the traded asset, effectively enabling leverage. Unlike other exchanges, on Mettalex, users can create the markets they need.

The prerequisite is a reliable oracle that the platform plans to make fully customizable. At present, the reference asset price is periodically fed into the system from multiple reference exchanges, including 1,400 proprietary price indexes for free-market recyclable metals and secondary alloys will be made accessible to commodity market participants for the first time.

“A critical byproduct of the Mettalex platform is the transparency it will bring to the pricing data around the world’s most valuable commodities. By making this type of market intelligence and the ability to trade more readily accessible, Mettalex aims to bring one of the oldest forms of trade in human history into the present century. With Mettalex we aim to align the incentives of traders, stablecoin liquidity providers, and physical commodity holders to create a one-of-the-kind tool that is accessible to anyone on this planet, 24/7/365.”

– Mettalex CEO, Humayun Sheikh

The markets now on dex.mettalex.com include: