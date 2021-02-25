GRAY, a Singapore-based luxury brand known for its futuristic and architectural designs, today announced the expansion of its crypto hardware wallet line, the CORAZON, in aluminum variants.

The CORAZON – now available for pre-order starting at $599, was created in partnership with SatoshiLabs the creators of Trezor, an original and top-selling crypto hardware wallet brand.

Built upon the same open-sourced technology that powers the Trezor Model T, CORAZON enables users to keep their crypto private keys secure and accessible. Supporting over 1,500 cryptocurrencies, the CORAZON is individually machined from aerospace-grade aluminum, sandblasted, and anodized into a unique aerodynamic device that is incredibly strong and markedly lightweight.

“GRAY is excited to expand the CORAZON line to include the aluminum variants allowing us to offer a variety of colors that appeal to a new wave of crypto users globally. The CORAZON Aluminum provides investors the opportunity to manage their digital currencies securely and stylishly.”

– Kevin Wu, Founder & CEO of GRAY

The CORAZON aluminum will be available in four unique colors:

Space Gray – $599 USD

Galactic Blue – $599 USD

Pulsar Red – $599 USD

Galactic Purple – $599 USD

Additionally, the CORAZON is available in limited Titanium colors: