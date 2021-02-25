Anchorage, the first crypto-native company to receive a federal banking charter from the OCC, today announced an $80 million Series C funding round to expand its digital bank services.

The Series C was led by GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, with participation from a16z, Blockchain Capital, Lux, and Indico.

This new round of funding will help Anchorage support institutions in new ways; by bringing crypto to their users, by diversifying their corporate treasuries, and by enabling a wide range of emerging use-cases.

In the following months, Anchorage expects to: