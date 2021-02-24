ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE), a Dubai-based blockchain payment network focused on the Gulf region, has announced the deployment of 100 XPOS Handy (point-of-sale terminals) and 10,000 XPASS cards from partner Pundi X, a cryptocurrency payment platform.

“Pundi X has the technology to empower merchants across the world to deploy easy-to-use blockchain solutions. We’re excited to bring it to the UAE market.”

– Sahil Arora, ZPAE CEO

XPOS devices enable cryptocurrency transactions on the blockchain from anywhere….from trendy cafes in Seoul, South Korea, to pubs in New Hampshire, USA. Similarly, the XPASS card makes it easy for customers to pay with their crypto-assets.

“Any corner of the world where XPOS is, that’s a place where seamless transactions can take place. Both ZPAE and Pundi X essentially want the same things; making the blockchain accessible.”

– Zac Cheah, Pundi X’s CEO and Co-Founder

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) was founded with the aim of unlocking the power of cryptocurrency in the Middle East. The ZPAE token trades on numerous exchanges such as CoinTiger, JustSwap, Bilaxy, and others. The company is engaged in introducing a number of decentralized finance products in the UAE.