Helio Lending, provider of a propriety platform enabling loans secured by cryptocurrencies, today announced the expansion of its cryptocurrency lending platform to provide customers a way to deposit cryptocurrency assets while earning interest on their deposits.

In addition, the company has expanded its network of partners to include more cryptocurrency loan providers as well as yield-generating platforms.

“We are excited to onboard the next new batch of loan providers and yield generation platforms in crypto to offer our clients the ultimate choice and selection on their cryptocurrencies. The company is actively working on numerous partnership agreements with some of the biggest cryptocurrency lenders in the US and Asia. What that means for Helio is that customers can come to us and we can shop around deposits or loans for the best possible yield and interest rates at that point in time.”

– Mr. John O’Shea, Founder, and CEO

The Helio team is now seeking leading partners on the loan and yield generation as the company expands its customer offerings. Cryptocurrency holders are encouraged to reach out to Helio to discuss new options available to earn a yield on their cryptocurrency or engage in applying for crypto collateralized loans. The company is also on the search for top companies who may be interested in strategic partnerships, expansion/JV partnerships, and/or to be acquired.