AnChain.AI, a blockchain data analytics firm providing AI-powered security, risk, and compliance solutions, today announced a new partnership with crypto finance company Amber Group to bring greater transparency and security to its crypto trading platform ecosystem.

The AnChain.AI team conducted penetration testing and security infrastructure auditing of Amber Group’s institutional platform, ensuring a fast, secure, and transparent trading experience.

“The AnChain.AI team is proud to contribute to Amber’s global business expansion by leveraging our Silicon Valley cybersecurity expertise to secure crypto infrastructure.”

– Victor Fang, Ph.D., CEO, and Co-founder of AnChain.AI

Since its founding in 2018, AnChain.AI has been relied upon to strengthen industry leaders’ security infrastructure like Splunk and FalconX, securing billions of dollars in transactions. With extensive experience in crypto-asset security, AML/CFT regulatory compliance, smart contract security auditing, cloud infrastructure penetration testing, and security assessment, the AnChain.AI team was honored to be selected by Amber Group to strengthen the security of its digital asset trading platform.